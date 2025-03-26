The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable on the team’s injury report due to a left foot sprain.

Here’s everything we know about Antetokounmpo's injury and playing status vs. the Nuggets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Nuggets

Antetokounmpo popped up on the Bucks' injury report with a left foot sprain following Monday's 108-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns. He played 37 minutes during the defeat, posting 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 12-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-of-13 from the free-throw line.

A questionable tag for Wednesday's matchup indicates Antetokounmpo is managing an injury but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Nuggets. The Bucks superstar has had an MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks on 60 percent shooting over 59 appearances.

The Bucks are battling to hold onto the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They are tied with the Detroit Pistons with 11 games remaining, but hold the tiebreaker. Milwaukee has posted a 4-6 record over its last 10 games and just lost Damian Lillard indefinitely due to a blood clot.

Lillard has averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists on 45/38/92 shooting splits over 58 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are jockeying for position atop the Western Conference standings. Denver sits in third place at 45-28, a half-game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies and two behind the Houston Rockets for second. Nikola Jokic missed the team's last five games and is doubtful for Wednesday's Bucks matchup due to a left ankle injury.

Aaron Gordon is also questionable due to right calf injury management and a left ankle ailment.

So, regarding whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, the Bucks will need to protect their top player from further injury with the playoffs approaching. His status could hinge on whether Jokic and/or Gordon are available for Denver.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Foot; Sprain

Damian Lillard: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Deep Vein Thrombosis

Bobby Portis: Out – League Suspension

Jericho Sims: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Thumb; UCL Sprain

Nuggets injury report

Christian Braun: Probable – Injury/Illness – Left Foot; Strain

Aaron Gordon: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Nikola Jokic: Doubtful – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Impingement

Julian Strawther: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Sprain