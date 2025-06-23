While the plan seems to be for the Milwaukee Bucks to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo after an immense amount of rumors have been swirling around about a possible trade, Brian Windhorst speaks about a potential departure. As Windhorst has spoken before about the Bucks' future with Antetokounmpo, he would once again touch on the situation, especially after the blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.

Windhorst would be on ESPN's “Get Up,” the morning after the Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA Finals, where Mike Greenberg asked if there is a change of feeling for the Milwaukee star after the Durant trade. Windhorst would say that as of Monday morning, the 30-year-old has not asked for a trade, nor does the team want to, though he can't predict what will happen a month from now.

“Giannis has not asked for a trade. He is not available for a trade. Today is June 23. These are facts,” Windhorst said. “I can't speak to what's going to happen on August 23, but I would say that the Bucks are in a challenging position to restructure that team and increase their ability to compete, although there are injuries in the East.”

"Giannis has not asked for a trade, he is not available for a trade, today is June 23. These are facts. … The Bucks are in a challenging position to restructure that team and increase their ability to compete." – Brian Windhorst

Brian Windhorst has spoken about Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo before

As even the Bucks' superstar in Antetokounmpo reacted to the Durant news from Sunday, it does seem more and more likely that the two-time MVP is staying with the franchise that drafted him. Windhorst has echoed the same sentiments on ESPN for the past several weeks, like when a discussion around the New York Knicks going after him came up.

“There’s not going to be a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in the short-term future,” Windhorst said. “The league has come to terms with the real realization that the Bucks are going to keep him in. Giannis is not going to ask for a trade.”

It wouldn't be the only time Windhorst shot down the Knicks' dream of Antetokounmpo asking out, even regurgitating the same statement on June 10, saying there isn't a “trade market” for the star since both parties have not moved forward in that area.

"Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions. He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him." – Brian Windhorst

At any rate, Milwaukee is looking to improve after finishing with a 48-34 record, which put them fifth in the Eastern Conference before they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.