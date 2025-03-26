ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bucks-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Nuggets Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +144

Denver Nuggets: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Altitude Sports

Why the Bucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets are not playing good basketball right now. They have lost three of their last four games, and they have not played the best competition. The Houston Rockets are a solid team in which they beat, but Denver has dropped games to the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers. In their three losses, the Nuggets have allowed 125.7 points per game. 21 of their 28 losses have come when they allow just 115 points or more, so their current defensive play will not cut it. If the Bucks can take advantage of this, they will be able to cover the spread.

Milwaukee is 2-2 on their current road trip, and they were dealt some brutal injury news on Damian Lillard. Nonetheless, their defense this trip has been spectacular. In their four games, the Bucks have allowed 102.3 points per game. Along with that, they are holding opponents to just 44.0 percent from the field in their last four. When Milwaukee holds teams under 110 points this season, they are 24-4. If they can continue to play solid defense on their road trip, the Bucks will be able to cover this spread against the Nuggets.

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

Denver has to play better defense if they want to get back to their winning ways. They have not been good all season, but they have a chance to play well in this one. In their last five games, the Bucks have scored just 107.2 points per game. With that, they are shooting just 44.8 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from beyond the arc, and they are averaging just 22.0 assists per game in that span. With this lack of offense, Denver should not have much of a problem holding the Bucks to a lower score. If they can do that, there is a great chance for them to win this game.

The good news in this game is Nikola Jokic is probable despite his ankle injury. The MVP is third in the NBA in points per game (29.1), third in rebounds (12.8), second in assists (10.3), and 10th in field goal percentage (57.5%). He is well on his way to another MVP season, and the Nuggets will need him to be at his best in this one. The Bucks are always going to be tough to beat, but with Lillard out, it becomes a little bit easier. If he plays well, the Nuggets will play well, and they will win this game at home.

Final Bucks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a tough game to predict. However, the Nuggets are a good team, and I am expecting them to end their losing ways Wednesday night. For that reason, I will take the Nuggets to win this game straight up at home.

Final Bucks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets ML (-172)