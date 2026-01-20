Los Angeles Lakers' star and lifetime Nike athlete LeBron James is facing some backlash over his most recent sneaker release. As the NBA celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a full slate of games, Nike announced the upcoming release of LeBron James' latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 23, in an MLK-inspired colorway. However, the story behind the sneakers has drawn mixed reactions from fans and experts alike.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day has always been a celebratory occasion throughout the NBA along with the promotion of Black History Month all during February. Over the years, prominent players have honored MLK and BHM through their sneakers, offering limited colorways with historical context and importance to the African American community.

Nike and LeBron James recently announced the upcoming release of the Nike LeBron 23 “Honor the King,” which serves to remember MLK and his contributions. However, the teal colorway is reportedly inspired by the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

The building now serves as a National Civil Rights Museum. Although LeBron James is wearing the shoes for genuine reasons, much of the public is offput by the event in which the shoe is commemorating, along with Nike selling the sneakers at a $210 price point for profit.

Nike LeBron 23 “Honor the King” creates a stir

The “Honor the King” colorway also serves as a remembrance to James' 51-point game on January 15, 2008 against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James wore the new colorway on Jan. 2, 2026 against the Grizzlies once again, debuting the sneakers for the first time in-game. Fans became aware of the sneaker once Nike teased the release, met with immediate backlash from a number of voices.

the fact that this is real indicates, yet again, that not enough black folks are in enough rooms at Nike. Or that they dont feel empowered enough to speak up. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/0a25AbAZLT — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) January 19, 2026

As a Memphian who knows that Lorraine Motel IS the National Civil Rights Museum I see this totally different but the responses are very interesting and I respect all that are opposed to it. The Grizzlies did the same thing a few years back and we’ve grown around the Lorraine… https://t.co/qOfm6vE014 — Anthony Sain (@SainAsylum) January 20, 2026



Of course, with the site now dedicated to education about Civil Rights, there is a genuine reason as to why the sneakers may further the discussion around such an important historical event. However, Nike clearly missed the mark and could have done things differently, especially if the profits were to go towards Civil Rights educational funding.

As it stands, the Nike LeBron 23 “Honor the King” is expected to release February 24, 2026 for a retail tag of $210. The shoes are also intending to release in kid's sizing as well for $185. Nike will release an LBJ “Honor the King” capsule to finish the releases.