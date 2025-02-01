James Harden has been a leader for the Los Angeles Clippers, and the NBA All-Star is a big reason why they've had a strong start to their regular season. Despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard to start the year, the Clippers are 27-20 entering Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets.

That's why on Thursday night, James Harden was named to his 11th NBA All-Star Game as a reserve by coaches around the league.

James Harden reacts to being named NBA All-Star

At 35 years of age and just his second season with the Clippers, James Harden is already leaving his imprint on the franchise. Without Leonard for much of the season, Harden has helped lead the Clippers to a top six seed in the Western Conference. With Norman Powell as well as Ivica Zubac playing career-best basketball and Leonard back, the Clippers are hopeful for a strong playoff push after the All-Star break.

Before the last third of the season can begin, James Harden will be in San Francisco to play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Harden was voted to the NBA All-Star Game for the 11th time in his 16 year career, and explained what it was like to find out he'll be joining guys like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I was actually just in my room,” James Harden said at the Clippers' morning shootaround Friday. “I was in the room on my phone and my phone just started going crazy with text messages and once I realized what happened. I was just excited. I was excited for myself, obviously, and then for this organization just because a lot of changes has been happening this past year and to be able to represent this team is a good feeling.”

Harden wasn't the only player bidding for a spot in the All-Star Game. Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac have had career years for the Clippers this season, aiding in what's been a surprising start to the season for those on the outside.

Norman Powell has played in 39 of the Clippers' 47 games, averaging 24 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 3.4 three-pointers per game on 49.4 percent shooting from the field and 43.5 percent from three.

Ivica Zubac has played in 45 of the Clippers' 47 games so far, averaging 15.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 61 percent from the field.

James Harden made sure to shout out his two teammates when speaking about his All-Star bid.

“We help each other be successful individually and then, when we all play well, we have a really good chance of winning games,” Harden added. “Norm has had an unbelievable year. I actually sent him a message after the reserves came out. And I told him, ‘what you've been doing, I'm just happy to be a part of it. And keep that same swagger. Because you're a huge part of our success, what we're doing, and where we're trying to go. And then Zu, you know what I mean. 20s and 20s. and improvement. And even what the stat sheet don't have 20 and 20, he still impacts the game at a high level.

“I'm just proud of both of those guys and the year that they're having. As far as our team, they're the reason for that [success].”

This season, Harden is averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.5 steals on 39.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.2 percent from three, and 88.8 percent from the free throw line.

He's also notched 20 double-doubles, two triple-doubles, three games with 40 or more points, 16 games with 10 or more assists, and 13 games of at least 10 free throw attempts.