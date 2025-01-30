Kawhi Leonard had his best game of the season since returning to the floor, as the Los Angeles Clippers were able to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 128-116. Leonard finished the game with a season-high 27 points, while also playing a season-high 28 minutes. After the game, Leonard was being interviewed the reporter noted his 27 points as a career-high, and the Clippers' star made sure to correct her.

“Season-high, not a career-high,” Leonard said. “I feel good right now. We'll see how it goes in the morning and we'll just keep moving.”

His answer definitely made the reporter laugh and probably made people who were watching the postgame interview chuckle a little as well. Leonard has always found a way to make people laugh in the most awkward ways, so it's no surprise he did that by just correcting the reporter.

At the end of the day, Leonard wanted everyone to know that he's scored more points than 27 in a single game, and you need to check his resume.

Clippers bringing Kawhi Leonard along slowly

Since Kawhi Leonard has returned to the court, the Clippers have been playing him for around 24 minutes, and he hasn't played any back-to-backs. He's looked effective in those minutes, and a few weeks ago he was asked how he felt being back on the court.

“I'm just playing, really,” Leonard said. “And trying to do my job to help the team win, that's all I do. I feel good. As long as I'm feeling good on the court, I'm able to move quickly, get to my spots, that's all I'm looking for.”

Leonard doesn't want to rush back into playing heavy minutes on the court, especially with his past experiences.

“No, I'm taking my time,” Leonard said. “I've done that in the past and it led to me on the bench, I'm good where I'm at.”

The Clippers were holding on well without Leonard, as James Harden and Norman Powell have been the two players leading the way in scoring. With Leonard back in the fold, the Clippers look more dangerous and could be a dark horse team in the playoffs. The Clippers are currently 27-20 and sixth in the Western Conference, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they climbed the standings with Leonard back.

The real hope is that Leonard can stay healthy going into the playoffs, which is where he can leave his true impact on the team.