Sep 3, 2025 at 11:35 AM ET

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has become the center of viral jokes after a report alleged he received a $28 million deal meant to skirt the NBA’s salary cap rules.

On Wednesday, journalist Pablo Torre revealed on his Pablo Torre Finds Out show that Leonard and the Clippers were linked to an endorsement arrangement with Aspiration, a “tree brokerage” company affiliated with the team. According to Torre, documents suggest Leonard signed the agreement without ever engaging in public promotions for the brand, raising questions about whether the contract served as an improper financial arrangement. Aspiration has since filed for bankruptcy.

Torre reported that some of the company’s former employees indicated the deal was designed to circumvent the league’s strict salary cap regulations.

The Clippers pushed back against those allegations. In a statement shared to Torre on Tuesday, the team said:

“Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration. Any contrary assertion is provably false.”

The revelation fueled widespread reactions across social media, where fans and commentators blended disbelief with humor in response to the allegations.

Under a clip of Torre’s report shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, users flooded the replies with jokes and memes.

One user posted an image from The Sopranos in which mobsters silently oversee a construction site.

Kawhi showing up for his no show job pic.twitter.com/tBVyBrYvfJ — çòñgró_jênkïñs (@Congro_Jenkins) September 3, 2025

Another replied with a gif of Tony Soprano winking, captioned, “I’m here to collect.”

Kawahi showing up to his no-show job every friday pic.twitter.com/M5I6Y6OG3q — Jameis Winston’s 4th friend (AKA Mr. 2Hot) (@DrAstrophysic) September 3, 2025

Fans also used the moment to poke fun at Leonard’s reputation for injuries and rest management.

“It’s quite possible that Ballmer wanted him to do a bunch of commercials but Kawhi had a sprained eye lid or something,” one comment read, referencing Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

Article Continues Below

Bombshell $28 million deal allegations on Kawhi Leonard, Steve Ballmer’s Clippers spark jokes

Chris Vernon of The Ringer joined in by posting an AI-generated image of Leonard planting a tree with his supposed “company,” writing, “Well then explain this, Pablo!”

Well then explain this, Pablo! pic.twitter.com/XorejvfbAC — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) September 3, 2025

The jokes extended beyond X. On Bluesky, skepticism carried a similar comedic edge. One commenter wrote, “So Kawhi has two no show jobs?” while television critic Alan Sepinwall shared another Sopranos construction scene with the caption, “Kawhi getting instructions about his no-show job.”

Kawhi getting instructions about his no-show job: — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall.bsky.social) 2025-09-03T11:48:32.863Z

Leonard, 34, joined the Clippers in 2019 on a three-year max contract after winning an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors. He later re-signed with Los Angeles on another three-year max deal and most recently agreed to a three-year extension worth approximately $152.4 million.

A two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP, Leonard has become the franchise cornerstone for Ballmer’s Clippers, though injuries have limited his availability in multiple seasons. The team retooled its roster this summer, adding Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez and John Collins ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

For now, the off-court controversy has only amplified Leonard’s reputation as one of the league’s most enigmatic stars. While questions linger about the alleged $28 million arrangement, the wave of online jokes underscores how quickly serious revelations can morph into cultural moments once they hit the spotlight.