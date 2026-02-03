On Monday night, the Los Angeles Clippers' 128-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at home has taken a backseat to the loud bombshell caused by James Harden's reported trade request. The Clippers have surged towards a play-in tournament spot after a rough 6-21 start, but now, they have to deal with Harden's wandering eye all while prioritizing how to remain competitive in the interim.

With the subject of Harden's trade request being the biggest headline defining the Clippers at present, the team was bound to get asked by reporters after the game regarding their thoughts on the matter. Head coach Tyronn Lue, however, shut questions regarding Harden's potential exit down.

“I can’t comment on rumors. Sorry,” Lue said in his postgame presser, via Swish Cultures on X (formerly Twitter).

"I can't comment on rumors. Sorry." Clippers coach Ty Lue on the trade rumors surrounding James Harden

The Clippers have a few days to deal with the matter lest they run the risk of letting Harden build some resentment towards the team which could then seep into their performances on the court.

Lue and the rest of the Clippers brain trust are keeping mum, but one would think that they are working overtime to try and resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Why did James Harden request trade amid Clippers' surge?

Harden has been playing brilliantly all season, putting up 25 and eight a night to try and prop up an undermanned and undertalented Clippers team. Thus, it's rather odd that he would request a trade now that LA has righted the ship somewhat.

But the reasoning behind his trade request is clear: he wants a new contract that extends past the 2026-27 season, and the Clippers, adamant about keeping cap space open for the summer of 2027, are not about to give that to him. Harden is looking for a team that would acquiesce to his demand, and sometimes, the parting of ways boils down to something as simple as that.