The Los Angeles Clippers are signing a key young wing to a long-term deal with the hope he can contribute at the NBA level in the near future.

Jordan Miller, who has been starring for the San Diego Clippers in the G League, has agreed to a four-year contract worth $8.3 million.

Via Shams Charania:

“The Los Angeles Clippers and two-way guard Jordan Miller have agreed to a four-year, $8.3 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The 2023 second-rounder has starred for the Clippers' G League team and now earns a standard deal, including over $1M for last 6 weeks of season.”

The Clippers are also reportedly signing Seth Lundy and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to two-way deals, Charania reports. Kai Jones is expected to be waived by the team.

Miller didn't see much playing time in his rookie year in 2023-24 but LA has used him a lot more in 2024-25. He's averaging 12.4 minutes per game in 30 appearances, posting averages of 4.7 points, 1.7 boards, and 1.1 dimes. It's in the G League where Miller has truly flourished, emerging as one of the best players in the league.

So far in seven outings, Miller is averaging 23.9 PPG after posting 20.9 points per night in 39 games last season. There are obviously no guarantees he's going to be a regular player in the Association moving forward, but the Clippers' financial commitment highlights their belief in him as someone who can emerge as an important piece for the franchise.

In order to make room for Miller on the roster, they waived MarJon Beauchamp, who was acquired in the Kevin Porter Jr trade. He's barely had a role since arriving in Los Angeles, so this isn't a huge surprise. But, Beauchamp is a former first-round pick and could potentially land an opportunity elsewhere as a reserve option.

The Clippers are struggling at the moment, losing four of their last five games. That includes a tough defeat to the LA Lakers on Friday evening where LeBron James and Luka Doncic combined for 59 points. Ty Lue's squad will look to get back on track on Sunday as they face their city rivals again.