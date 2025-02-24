The Los Angeles Clippers will be severely shorthanded as they attempt to snap a two-game skid on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell and Ben Simmons will be sidelined for the road matchup on the second night of a back-to-back.

Leonard is dealing with left foot soreness, while Powell is tending to left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Los Angeles listed Simmons' status as left knee injury management. The three-time All-Star has yet to appear in a back-to-back this season after his last two campaigns were cut short by back injuries.

The Clippers are in danger of falling into the Western Conference play-in tournament amid a 3-5 stretch. Tyronn Lue's squad ranks 16th in offense and 19th in defense during that span. Los Angeles allowed the Indiana Pacers to score 129 points on 46-of-84 (54.8 percent) with 31 assists and 12 turnovers during a blowout loss on Sunday.

Leonard missed the Pacers matchup due to his foot ailment. He's appeared in 16 of 22 games after sitting out the first portion of the season while rehabbing his right knee. The six-time All-Star has averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals on 46/38/83 shooting splits in 26.4 minutes per game.

Powell has missed the Clippers' last two games due to his knee ailment. The 31-year-old has been among the NBA's most-improved players this season, averaging 24.2 points per game on 50/43/82 shooting splits. He leads the league in three-point percentage (42.8) among 105 players attempting over five per game over three appearances.

Simmons has stepped into a feature role with Los Angeles' second unit following his buyout from the Brooklyn Nets. The former No. 1 pick has averaged 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 23.7 minutes per game.

James Harden will shoulder a heavy offensive burden against the Pistons with Leonard, Powell and Simmons sidelined. Harden played 31 minutes during Sunday's loss, finishing with 31 points and 11 assists on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, 6-of-13 from three and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Detroit is on a six-game winning streak entering Monday's matchup.