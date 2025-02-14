Ben Simmons is turning the page to a new chapter in his basketball journey. After agreeing to a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, ending a disappointing three-year tenure, the three-time All-Star will make a playoff push with the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of this season.

Simmons' drastic decline from his Philadelphia 76ers days has been a hot NBA topic over the last three seasons. While he'll now join forces with James Harden, the player the 76ers traded him for, he had no interest in discussing his tumultuous journey from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

“I’m a competitor. I just want to compete,” Simmons said during his Clippers introductory press conference. “I don’t know all the bulls–t that is said online. That doesn’t come from me. I want to compete and I’m here to do that. To play alongside some of these great players is gonna be great. I think everyone is just going to push each other to be better. They expect greatness, so that’s my expectation coming to the Clippers.”

Simmons was an afterthought in terms of on-court impact for much of his Nets tenure. His first two seasons with the team were cut short by back injuries. However, after undergoing back surgery in May, his second in two years, this season has been his healthiest since his 76ers departure.

The Aussie's newfound health comes as he attempts to earn a new contract ahead of his unrestricted free agency this summer.

Ben Simmons impresses in first action with Clippers following Nets buyout

Ben Simmons was effective as the Nets' starting point guard after the team traded Dennis Schroder earlier this season. He averaged 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists over his last 14 appearances with Brooklyn. The former No. 1 pick built upon that momentum during his Clippers debut on Thursday.

Simmons posted 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting with seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 27 minutes as Los Angeles overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat the Utah Jazz in overtime, 120-116. The performance marked his ninth time scoring in double figures in 34 appearances this season.

“We were just getting a feel for how they were playing us [with Ben] and getting a feel for how he would be able to play with us,” Tyronn Lue told the Athletic's Law Murray. “It was new for us. I thought he did a great job. Just reading the game, his IQ, making the right play, [going] aggressive to the basket. I thought he was really good for us.”

Following Thursday's win, the Clippers sit sixth in the Western Conference standings at 31-23. Barring a late-season collapse or an injury, Simmons will soon play first postseason basketball since his infamous struggles during the 76ers' 2021 second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks. However, he'll have 28 more games to gain his footing with Los Angeles before that.

After his debut, Simmons was asked about his favorite part of his first action with the Clippers.

“The whole game. Just being here, and the guys fighting,” he said. “We were down 20 at one point, and guys stayed with it. These games can be dangerous. You're going into the All-Star break. But guys stayed with it and finished the right way.”