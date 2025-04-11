Charles Barkley has produced several controversial statements during his long career as an NBA analyst for TNT, and he is not ready to stop now. The audacious Hall of Famer fired a hot take concerning the Western Conference during the halftime show of Thursday's clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Barkley, seemingly unimpressed by the two squads that were competing in the FedExForum, revealed the franchise he believes deserves to be ranked after the sensational Oklahoma City Thunder. “I'm going to say something crazy,” the former MVP said, per NBA on TNT. “The Clippers might be the second-best team in the West.”

Many people often ignore the standings when making their playoff power rankings, considering the various factors that come into play when the competition intensifies, but most people outside the Los Angeles Clippers' fan base are likely to push back on this prediction. That is not to say the Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac-led group is not dangerous, though.

LA (48-32) possesses the HOF talent, big-game experience and coaching acumen to carve out a deep run in the postseason. But there are other teams that arguably have a stronger claim to the classification.

Are the Clippers true contenders?

The Houston Rockets (52-28) are playing some of their best basketball late in the season. Inexperience is a major concern, one that the Clippers do not have hovering above them, but 2019 NBA champion Fred VanVleet and the hard-nosed Dillon Brooks provide a strong veteran presence. The Los Angeles Lakers (49-31) and Golden State Warriors (47-33) contain both the star power and experience to succeed in the playoffs. And one cannot sleep on the Minnesota Timberwolves (47-33), sneakily one of the better teams in the conference since the calendar flipped to March.

Though, just because there are other squads that might feel more menacing than the Clippers on paper, this franchise could still prove Barkley right. Despite enduring constant injury problems, Kawhi Leonard astonishingly continues to excel when on the court. He is a two-rime Finals MVP who is incredibly familiar with pressure. James Harden's postseason shortcomings are well known, but he is still a force in the backcourt. Long regarded as steady contributors, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac have each posted career campaigns.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and lead assistant Jeff Van Gundy form an effective duo on the bench, infusing further confidence into the locker room. The more one digs into this fifth-place team, which has won six straight games, it is easier to understand the stance Charles Barkley is taking.

It is still a bold prediction, but if the Clippers can finally stay healthy in the playoffs, they should pose a definite threat. Following all the criticism he has received for his Lakers opinions this season, it would surely please the legendary television personality to see the supposed “little brother” make noise this spring.