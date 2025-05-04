The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets are locked in a battle in Game 7 of their first round series. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are trying to defeat Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets for the right to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. Jokic isn't holding anything back, locking down Ivica Zubac.

Jokic met Zubac at the rim, rejecting the Clippers center in one of his best defensive plays of the season.

Nikola Jokic block

Jamal Murray layup The Nuggets are doing it ALL in the second quarter of Game 7 😤pic.twitter.com/UdOSoSk1G0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nuggets center isn't known for his defensive talents, but the reigning MVP made the highlight reel play. He and Denver entered halftime with an 11 point lead. However, Zubac and the Clippers have shown a tendency to come back in the series. They put forth a stellar effort in Game 6 to force the win or go home matchup.

Leonard, Zubac, and the Clippers rode a dominant second half of the season into the playoffs. Denver, on the other hand, heavily relied on Jokic to carry them to the postseason. The back and forth between each squad has made the series one of the most intense matchups of the first round in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Both teams have championship aspirations, but only one will advance to try to make them a reality.

The energy in Ball arena is palpable as both teams try to come out on top in the series' final game. Regardless of which squad comes out on top, their series will be remembered for its star power. There are four MVP trophies between each team; two for Jokic and one apiece for James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

The winner of Game 7 is rewarded with a date against the Thunder in the second round. Oklahoma City is one of the best teams in the NBA behind presumptive MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That being said, both the Nuggets and Clippers believe they have what it takes to advance.