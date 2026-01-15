The Los Angeles Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, with the team looking to put together a mini win streak. Jaxson Hayes is on the Lakers’ injury report, and he is listed as questionable due to left hamstring soreness. Here is everything we know about Jaxson Hayes’ injury and his playing status for the Lakers’ game against the Hornets.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Jaxson Hayes’ injury status vs. Hornets

Jaxson Hayes was ruled out for the Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, with head coach JJ Redick acknowledging that Hayes’ hamstring tightened up the previous night against the Sacramento Kings, and he was unable to check back into the game. Hayes was also scheduled to get an MRI done this week, although the results have not been made public yet.

With Hayes not being ruled out completely for the Hornets game, that leaves the chance that the MRI results could be positive and he might be available to play. Without him, the Lakers opted to go with small-ball lineups against the Hawks during the minutes Deandre Ayton was not on the floor.

After re-signing with the Lakers in the offseason, Hayes has been a pleasant surprise with his consistent energy off the bench. He’s appeared in 32 games, including four starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds with splits of 76.6 percent shooting from the field and 65.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line. He’s also made the only 3-point shot he’s taken so far this season.

When it comes to the question of whether or not Jaxson Hayes is playing tonight against the Hornets, a final, definitive answer likely won’t come until right before the game.

Lakers injury report

Jaxson Hayes – questionable (left hamstring soreness)

Austin Reaves – out (left calf strain)

Article Continues Below

Adou Thiero – out (right MCL sprain)

Hornets injury report

Moussa Diabate – questionable (right hip soreness)

Liam McNeeley – out (G League assignment)

Mason Plumlee – out (right groin surgery)

Antonio Reeves – out (G League two-way)

Collin Sexton – questionable (left hamstring soreness)

KJ Simpson – out (G League two-way)