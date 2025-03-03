The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA world nearly watched history on Sunday night. They almost got treated to their own award-winning performance on Oscars night. But Lakers star LeBron James fell short of an unmatched NBA milestone against the Clippers.

James came within just one point of hitting 50,000 career points. That's right, James is closing in on the rare 50K mark. And he came close at Crypto Arena in front of his home fans.

Fans chimed in immediately on James nearly grabbing the milestone moment. Most took to X to air out their thoughts on James nearly achieving the milestone moment.

“I’ll take what makes a goat for $500, Alex,” one fan said, referencing a James question in Jeopardy! lingo.

Another fan posted: “50K is an insane amount of buckets man.”

One more fan posted this renown picture of James as a form of “waiting” for the 50,000th point.

James earned multiple supporters encouraging him that the accolade is indeed coming.

LeBron James nearly hit another mark in Lakers vs. Clippers

The 40-year-old James even came close to one other accolade against the rival Clippers: A double-double.

James dropped 17 points on the Clippers. He collected nine total assists — meaning that he became one pass away from a double-double.

The four-time NBA champion produced six double-doubles during the month of February. One became the triple-double on Feb. 1 against the New York Knicks.

James additionally grabbed five rebounds and finished 36 minutes of play in the 108-102 victory. He lifted the Lakers to a 38-21 overall record.

But James and the Lakers are red-hot now in March. L.A. has snatched six consecutive victories. Plus the Lakers haven't lost since pulling off the blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic in early February.

Doncic even fought off an early injury against the Clippers to drop 29 points on the other L.A. team. He led all Lakers scorers despite dealing with a brief hip/upper leg injury. But now he gets a chance to watch James go for the 50,000th point early on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.