The Los Angeles Lakers visit the champion Boston Celtics on Saturday night. LeBron James is on the injury report alongside Luka Doncic, with both players listed as probable. James is dealing with left foot soreness, while Doncic has a right knee contusion after scoring 32 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds against the New York Knicks. Here’s everything we know about LeBron James’ injury and his playing status vs. the Celtics.

LeBron James injury status vs. Celtics

Given that LeBron James is probable on the injury report, the assumption is that he will be suiting up against the Celtics. LeBron and Doncic are fixtures on the injury report these days, but much of the time, it’s just a formality, such as for the Lakers’ marquee matchup against the champion Celtics.

For the first time since Doncic’s trade, the Lakers will test their eight-game winning streak against the defending champions. Once left out of the title contenders’ conversation, the Lakers have thrusts into the Western Conference’s upper echelon, winning eight of their last 10 games with a chance to stretch their winning streak to nine. This surge has been spurred by Doncic and James, who are currently looking like MVP candidates.

Doncic hasn’t been quite as dominant as James, but he’s settled into his own since he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks. He recently finished with 30+ points and 12+ assists in the Lakers’ last two victories. Doncic finished with 30 points and 15 assists in Tuesday’s 136-115 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Then, he had 32 points and 12 assists in Thursday’s 113-109 overtime win against the New York Knicks. Doncic is averaging 30.3 points on 45.8% shooting, including 40.5% from deep, 12.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals in his last three outings.

James has averaged 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists during the same span while shooting 46.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. The 40-year-old All-Star and his new point guard have led the Lakers to the second-best record (40-21) in the Western Conference standings. With both teams 8-2 in their last 10 games and the Lakers on an eight-game winning streak, the stage is set for a nationally televised NBA showdown for the ages.

So, the answer to whether LeBron James will play against the Celtics tonight is probably.

Lakers injury report

Luka Doncic — Probable (right knee contusion)

Rui Hachimura — OUT (left patellar tendinopathy)

Jaxson Hayes — Questionable (right knee contusion)

LeBron James — Probable (left foot injury management)

Maxi Kleber — OUT (right foot surgery recovery)

Celtics injury report

Sam Hauser — Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Jrue Holiday — Questionable (right hand; mallet finger)

Kristaps Porzingis — Questionable (non-COVID illness)