The trade ideas are forming now that the Los Angeles Lakers are in offseason mode. Bill Simmons, however, blurted out a wild proposal involving Joel Embiid Monday.

The Lakers have a roster to think about following the NBA Playoffs. Simmons proposed this idea: Los Angeles sends Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber to Philadelphia.

“And we’ll get you out of the Joel Embiid business,” Simmons added with this idea.

"Here's ALL of our expirings (Rui, DFS, Gabe, Kleber) and a [first-round pick] and we'll get you out of the Joel Embiid business." Bill Simmons outlines a way for the Lakers to trade for Joel Embiid without giving up Austin Reaves 👀

The wild part is the Lakers pull this move off without dealing Austin Reaves. The shooting guard is fresh off dropping a career-high 20.2 points per game this past season. Reaves, though, brings a player option on his contract for 2026-27. He's also due to carry a cap hit of $13.9 million.

Joel Embiid hearing new trade chatter, including Lakers possibility

Will this become the offseason where Embiid cleans out his Sixers locker for good?

Paul George sounded off on Embiid's future. Which also includes Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers star George revealed to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer that there is communication between the three.

“I think that’s very important,” George said to Pompey. “We’ve already talked about seeing each other, where we’re going to be this summer. So we’ve already had those conversations about connecting once the season’s over. I think it’s very important.”

George included that communication plans to be outside of their cell phones.

“I don’t think it’s healthy to go two, three months before seeing each other, regardless of if we’re checking in over the phone. It’s just different seeing each other,” George said.

Still, Embiid continues to remain a red-hot trade idea each offseason. He's now in his 30s and has struggled with staying healthy. Embiid settled for only 19 total games this past season. The seven-time NBA All-Star hasn't started in 70 games throughout his career.

He's also never surpassed the Eastern Conference semifinals throughout his career. And his 76ers are coming off a dismal 24-58 season.