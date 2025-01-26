The Los Angeles Lakers feel more relevant than they have arguably been all season, sitting within striking distance of fourth place in the West with a 24-18 record. Though, there is still an underlying sense that the team needs a center. Scratch that, it is not underlying at all. Anthony Davis himself emphasized the position as an area of need, along with his own desire to slot into the power forward position more regularly.

His soundbite essentially gets the timer started on the Lakers' potential NBA trade deadline activity. Davis is not outraged or aiming to push himself out. He expresses strong loyalty to the franchise, but when a star player voices a suggestion during a relatively high-profile interview, the organization is often expected to respond in some way.

Former championship-winning big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes the Lakers must get busy and re-establish themselves as a true title contender. He suggests that they acquire Utah Jazz blocking machine Walker Kessler, a player the front office has pursued multiple times in the past, per insider Shams Charania.

Adding the 23-year-old or any other notable interior presence is going to be tricky. One of the most successful general managers in league history explained why LA's motivations might not make a difference come Feb. 6.

Will the Lakers actually have an opportunity to pull off something?

“Of course {GM} Rob Pelinka is trying to do a deal,” former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers said on ABC's “NBA Countdown,” ahead of Saturday night's game between the Lakers and Dubs. “But 20 percent of getting a deal is just wanting to do a deal. And if you give up that pick we're talking about, that's it. There's no more offseason deals. You got one shot at this thing. I think it's harder to do deals in the NBA than ever before.”

Myers is reiterating a point that fans have heard and seen play out a number of times in the recent past. LA is always listed as a potential trade deadline player, but oftentimes the team is unable to land a marquee name. It is important to prepare for the same scenario this year.

Pelinka would be wise to scour the market for a big regardless. There is a chance a mid-tier center will suffice and enable Davis to move to the four. The challenges Myers is alluding to requires a GM to get creative in order to upgrade the roster. Los Angeles must consider all the ways it can launch itself to the level of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Like Perkins says, a LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led squad is one that should always have championship aspirations. Will such an outlook push through the barriers that are obstructing the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline? Only time will tell.