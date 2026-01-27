With the Los Angeles Lakers facing a grueling schedule ahead of the All-Star break, there is speculation also about what the team can do to improve with the trade deadline coming on Feb. 5. After the Lakers' crushing win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, 129-118, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst gave his true thoughts regarding the team's chances at a championship this season.

Speaking on ESPN's “First Take,” Windhorst would answer the question of how close Los Angeles is to be threats for a title as the team has won four of its last five games. Windhorst would pour water over the fire, saying that, looking at how the team is “constructed,” they will be “picked apart defensively” when in the playoffs.

“When you talk about title contender, what you’re talking about is the need to win three playoff series,” Windhorst said. “Two, three playoff series, and I just think as the Lakers as currently constructed, when they get into a playoff series, they’re going to be picked apart defensively. They’re going to isolate Luka [Doncic], they’re going to isolate LeBron [James], they’re going to isolate [Austin] Reaves. And they don’t have back-line help. Last night Deandre Ayton got benched again. And that’s one of the reasons why in their last 19 games, they’re nine and ten. Yeah, they won four of five, but they’ve been an average team here because of their defensive shortcomings.”

Brian Windhorst on what the Lakers need

As rumors will surround the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline, it seems as if the team needs a good amount more to contend, as Windhorst is suggesting, especially to bolster their defense. Windhorst would mention getting a lob threat at center that could work with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, but that can also help defensively.

“Is there a trade they could make by next week that could help them? Sure,” Windhorst said. “Is there a center out there who can be the pick and roll lob threat that we saw in Dallas with Derek Lively and Daniel Gafford. That can also be your back-line defense? Yeah, they have expiring contracts, they have draft stuff they could do, but today they’re not there.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is 28-17, fifth in the Western Conference, as the team's next game is against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.