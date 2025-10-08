Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards is undoubtedly one of the best young stars in the NBA, often finding himself in the news for his outspoken personality as well. In his five seasons in the league, Edwards has not only established himself as a superstar but has also created multiple memorable bonds.

One of those is with former teammate and current Los Angeles Lakers star Jarred Vanderbilt, with whom he spent three seasons from 2020 to 2022. ANT had a hilarious shoutout for Vanderbilt recently, which the Lakers star was quick to respond to.

“I mean, that's my dawg. We played together a couple of years so me and him are tight. We compete, we battle, that's what we do, we are both hell of competitors. It’s all good between me and him,” he said when asked about Edwards’ initial comment, per The Athletic’s Law Murray.

Asked Jarred Vanderbilt about Anthony Edwards giving him a shout out, particularly after the playoff series the Timberwolves and Lakers had in April Vando: "That's my dawg. We played together a couple of years… we compete, we battle, that's what we do" https://t.co/BQ7NaWHZ0w pic.twitter.com/2L82vjGSAc — Law Murray 🎃 (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 7, 2025

Edwards had been asked during a recent press conference about the former teammates he missed most. He named Josh Okogie alongside Vanderbilt, claiming that he liked them both “on and off the court.” This comes after the two players had played against each other during the first round of playoffs last season, which Minnesota won 4-1.

The 26-year-old power forward arrived in Minnesota back in February 2020, eventually being traded to the Utah Jazz in July 2022. During that time, he averaged 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 points, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting at almost 60% from the field.

Vanderbilt had already reacted to Edwards’ shoutout on X, posting “My dawg😂” in response to the clip.

“My n***a Jarred Vanderbilt, and Josh Okogie,” ANT had initially said.

Vanderbilt will start what will be his fourth season with the Lakers. He has primarily been a role player during his time in LA, averaging 5.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. ANT, meanwhile, earned his third All-Star appearance last season and was seventh overall in MVP voting with averages of 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.