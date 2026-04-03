This upcoming WNBA free agency class is stacked, and it has some of the best players in the league looking to get a new deal. Though there could be some movement from some players, others have let it be known that they're sticking with the team they've been with. Las Vegas Aces fans are lucky, because Wilson, who is a pending free agent, said, “I'm not looking” when asked about her priorities this offseason.

“I know exactly where I am. I know I love Vegas. I’m not leaving Vegas, so I’m not looking anywhere,” Wilson said.

There shouldn't have been any doubt that Wilson was going to do that, and she'll probably be a part of the Aces until she retires. It's also been reported by Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she'll immediately be given a max contract by the Aces, which is now $1.4 million after the latest WNBA CBA negotiations.

Wilson has been on a dominant run over the past few years, and in 2025, she became the first player in WNBA history to win a championship, Finals MVP, league MVP, and DPOY in the same season. She also won championships in 2022 and 2023.

The scary thing is that it feels like Wilson is just getting started, and she can put herself in the conversation as one of the best to ever play the game.

The Aces will probably be the favorites to win the title again, but it will depend on what they do during this offseason to improve their team. As long as Wilson is on the team, they'll have a chance to win regardless of who is on the court.