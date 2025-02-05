On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played their first game since the massive Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade and they showed up impressively. LeBron James scored 26 points and the Lakers destroyed the Los Angeles Clippers 122-97.

After the game, James was asked about the trade that netted Doncic from the Mavericks and sent Davis to Dallas by taking a moment to show love to his longtime teammate and friend.

Expand Tweet

“It's been a whirlwind,” James said. “I can't even imagine how Luka and AD and Max Christie and Maxi Kleber and obviously [Jalen] Hood-Schifino was one of our teammates as well, so it's been challenging for sure. Especially for me, I had six years with AD. Won a championship with my guy, obviously one of my best friends. It's a business and you understand that. It's the business of basketball and we understand that. He's gonna do well down there in Dallas.”

Prior to that, James downplayed a question about adding Doncic to the lineup by staying focused on the present and the quality effort that he and his team put forth on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

“Just trying to play good basketball,” James said when asked about the vibes around this Lakers team. “Keep stacking days. Tonight we played another one. Obviously came off of a good win in New York on Saturday, and Clippers always play us tough. We came out with the right mindset, we had a great scheme and we executed that.”

Doncic didn't play on Tuesday night, and it's unclear when he is going to make his debut in the purple and gold as he recovers from a calf strain that he suffered on Christmas Day. Whenever he does enter the fold, he and James will form one of the most talented duos in NBA history. Both of them are elite playmakers who have elite basketball IQ, which should make the Lakers very tough to guard.

As for Davis, he is now in Dallas with Kyrie Irving as the Mavericks chase a championship within the next few years. Davis and Irving have thought about playing together for a long time, and now the two of them will get to see what kind of ceiling they can reach together.