This guy named LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers is pretty good at basketball.

The Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, looking to nab their fourth straight win.

It was a tight battle in the first half, and James woke everybody up with a thunderous jam on the fast break. He zoomed past Cason Wallace before going up for the aerial highlight. Chet Holmgren could only look as the 41-year-old forward skied past him.

James has been on a rim-rattling rampage over the past few days, throwing it down as if he's not the oldest player in the NBA.

Many have speculated when the four-time MVP will hang his jersey. But by the looks of it, he can still play until the next administration. While James has intimated that retirement is on the horizon, his performance on the hardwood says otherwise.

The Lakers stayed pat at the trade deadline, only adding Luke Kennard after trading Gabe Vincent and a second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks. The front office decided to prioritize continuity, with general manager Rob Pelinka admitting that it was hard to pass up on available players. With James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves leading the core, the Purple and Gold didn't have to make a risky move.

As of writing, the Lakers are still in a tight contest with the Thunder in the fourth quarter.

James has 18 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. Doncic sat out again due to a hamstring issue.