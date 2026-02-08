The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors always deliver a show, but Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena felt a little different. With both teams missing their focal points, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry, the evening belonged to the NBA legends. After the Lakers secured a gritty 105-99 victory, LeBron James and Curry embraced at midcourt, a poignant reminder that we are witnessing the final chapters of an era.

Two legends, one moment—Curry and LeBron share respect on the court! 🙌#NBAPhilippines pic.twitter.com/SCCVJwzz1H — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) February 8, 2026

LeBron James, now in his 23rd season, proved he can still carry the load when the “Luka-less” Lakers need it most. James finished the night with 20 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds, orchestrating the offense with the surgical precision fans have seen for two decades. The Lakers leaned heavily on James and Austin Reaves, who poured in 35 points combined, to overcome a 14-point third-quarter deficit and secure their third straight win.

Article Continues Below

On the other side, Stephen Curry could only watch from the bench in street clothes as he deals with right patellofemoral pain syndrome. Despite the “runner’s knee” keeping him sidelined, Curry was active on the sidelines, coaching up his teammates and sharing a laugh with James during a few stoppages.

The Warriors kept it close behind 25 points from Moses Moody and a balanced effort from Gui Santos and Pat Spencer, but the Lakers' late 38-29 third-quarter surge proved too much to overcome.

As the buzzer sounded, the respect between the two four-time champions was on full display. They chatted for nearly a minute, as cameras swirled around them. With the Lakers moving to 32-19 and the Warriors fighting to stay above .500 at 28-25, the playoff race is tightening. While the new generation is ready to take over, Saturday showed that the bond between LeBron and Steph remains the gold standard of the NBA.