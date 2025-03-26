The Los Angeles Lakers have hit a bit of a rough patch of late, losers of two straight games since LeBron James returned to the lineup from a groin injury. Prior to that setback, James had been playing by far the best basketball of any player in history at this stage of their career, and had the Lakers looking like legitimate title threats in the process.

Much has been made over the years about the ongoing debate regarding James and former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan, and who truly is the GOAT (greatest of all time) of the sport.

Recently, James stopped by ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and gave some rare insight as to their current relationship.

“We're in a good spot,” said James. “I mean, we don't talk. I'm still playing, I'm still focusing on my craft right now.”

McAfee then asked James if once he retires, he thinks he and Jordan will be able to have a conversation.

“I would hope so,” said James. “I would hope so. The funny thing is, me and Kobe never had a real relationship either until we were on the Olympic team, we had a great relationship there… but it was always competitive between us… until I became a Laker, and he retired, that's when our relationship became really, really good… MJ doesn't want to talk to me until I'm done.”

A never-ending debate

Public interactions between LeBron James and Michael Jordan have been few and far between over the years. The two briefly exchanged pleasantries during a ceremony at the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland. There was also the infamous incident where James appeared to stare directly at Jordan–the owner of the then-Charlotte Bobcats–while dunking during the 2014 NBA playoffs.

Still, it would certainly be appointment television if James and Jordan ever were to sit down for some sort of televised interview or conversation.

Don't expect that to change many people's minds about the GOAT debate, though.