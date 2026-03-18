LeBron James is embracing his golf era in the new Nike, Beats by Dre ad.

The four-time NBA champion has shared that he got the golf bug, and in the new ad, LeBron picks up some clubs to try it out. However, he can not even get to the green before golfers start giving him advice.

“It's all in the hips.” “Keep your head down.” “Swing nice and easy.” the advice heard to LeBron is shared as he walks into his first swing. He passes by PGA Tour pro Tom Kim on the way, who calls out the golfers trying to give the NBA star tips.

“Everyone giving you advice on your game? That's the worst,” Kim says, before he gives LeBron his own set of advice and contradicts himself. “Just remember, it's all in the hips. Keep that grip loose.”

To get his mind right before taking his first swing, LeBron plugs in a lime green Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds to block out all the advice that the golfers were trying to give him. The Los Angeles Lakers star cranks up the volume on the 1977 hit song “Easy” by the Commodores, before he sets up.

LeBron has fallen for golf after years of saying he wouldn't. He told Steve Nash last fall in a podcast that those around him were right. which has impacted his algorithm on social media.

“The bug is real,” he said. “I've heard about the bug for so many years and I was like, ‘Well, it's not gonna get me. I don't like golf at all. Who wants to be outside all day walking around?' Nah, it's real. I am into it. My algorithm on social media, every other post, every other video is some type of golf video now.”

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While LeBron is still in his beginner stages and was even mocked by his fellow NBA stars at one point, he makes time to proactice golf in the offseason.

“I try to stay off the court as much as possible. I wanted to challenge my mind with something else and I picked up golf. This is the first time I've played an individual sport. There's no trying to make sure a teammate is in the right spot, or I need my teammate to make this play, or he needs me to make the right play in order for us to win,” he said.

“It's me vs. each hole, and it is the most complicated mind-f**k ever. It's just you vs. the greens. And I love that. I love that aspect of something that's so uncomfortable and so hard.”

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are available March 20. Take a look at the ad below: