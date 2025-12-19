The Seattle Seahawks (11-3) were forced to grind their way back against the Los Angeles Rams (11-3) without one of their better defensive playmakers, as safety Coby Bryant suffered a knee injury on Thursday Night Football. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bryant, who had four interceptions and seven pass breakups entering this crucial NFC West face-off, finished with five combined tackles versus LA. Seattle is offensively potent, but its defense is its bread and butter. Losing a key member of the secondary could be costly for a team that ends its regular season with road matchups against the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

Though, as their battle with the Rams proved, the Seahawks have the depth and resilience to overcome adversity. They rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 30 and force overtime, making timely defensive stops against the Matthew Stafford-led passing attack. Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald has quickly created a successful culture predicated on physicality and smothering coverage, so his squad may be able to effectively employ a next-man-up approach.

Replacing Bryant would be difficult, however. The 26-year-old out of Cincinnati is one of the reasons why the Seahawks rank in the top-five in takeaways this season. He is the type of player coaches trust to come down with the ball in a pivotal spot. Hopefully, Coby Bryant will get the opportunity to fill that role for his team in the near future.

Seattle and Los Angeles are fighting it out in overtime at time of print.