The Los Angeles Lakers are creating room for a three-time All-Defensive representative. And NBA fans can't believe Marcus Smart is on his way to the Lake Show.

The veteran point guard is heading toward an exit from the Washington Wizards. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania provided more context Saturday.

“Marcus Smart has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and intends to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. A return to a grand stage for the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year,” Charania posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Smart ends a truncated run with the Wizards. His name rose as a Lakers trade possibility before the Saturday news.

Now he's boosting the veteran leadership in a room already featuring LeBron James, Luka Doncic and J.J. Redick as head coach. The Lakers even added star big man DeAndre Ayton on July 2 to boost the front court.

Once again, fans lost their minds at the Smart news.

Notable reactions for Lakers following Marcus Smart move

The reactions sprouted immediately — with most sharing mixed feelings about the one-time Boston Celtics star coming over. One fan handed praise over to Rob Palinka in orchestrating the Lakers' offseason moves.

“Rob Pelinka gets a solid A rating for me this summer and crazy thing is he's not even done yet,” the fan posted.

One fan, however, questioned the move.

“Deandre Ayton is just as good as prime Shaq, now Marcus Smart who is probably the best defender of all-time. How much help does LeBron need? Seriously?” the fan asked.

But one other Lakers fan became more optimistic.

“This is a great pickup. Hopefully he stays healthy…wouldn’t be surprised if we see a Luka, Reaves, Smart, LeBron, Ayton starting lineup at some point next season,” the fan shared.

Finally, one more fan fired off this reminder: The last time Los Angeles brought in a longtime former Celtics guard.

Last time a Celtics guard join the lakers… pic.twitter.com/iGagfhwdN3 — God Ghost Writer 👁‍🗨 (@kingchudy) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rajon Rondo went from facing the Lakers in the 2010 season NBA Finals to winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy with them in 2020. Perhaps Smart can recreate the same magic.