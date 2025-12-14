On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will hit the floor at home for a game against the lowly Sacramento Kings. Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for this contest, currently listed as questionable due to right foot soreness. Here's everything we know about Edwards' injury and his playing status vs the Kings.

Anthony Edwards' playing status vs the Kings

Given his questionable designation, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Anthony Edwards will be able to give it a go vs the Kings on Sunday evening. Edwards missed the last game the Timberwolves played, on Friday vs the Golden State Warriors, but the team was still able to use their depth and size to get an impressive victory on the road in that one.

Joining Edwards on the injury report for the clash against the Kings is Mike Conley, who will miss another game with right Achilles tendinopathy, and Bones Hyland, who is questionable with a right knee contusion.

Meanwhile, for the Kings, Keon Ellis is questionable due to wrist soreness, while Dennis Schroder is doubtful with a right hip flexor strain. Domantas Sabonis will remain out of the lineup due to a partial meniscus tear in his left knee.

Overall, with Edwards out of the lineup, the head of the snake on Friday night was Julius Randle, who punished an undersized Golden State defense and will look to do so again on Sunday if the superstar remains out. The Timberwolves also got strong games from Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels, as well as some clutch shot making from Donte DiVincenzo down the stretch.

In any case, the Timberwolves and Kings are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 7:00 pm ET from Minnesota.