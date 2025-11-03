DeMarcus Cousins called out the Memphis Grizzlies for how they are handling Ja Morant to start the 2025-26 NBA season.

Morant is going through his seventh season in the league, shining as one of the best guards when he is on the court. Despite his off-court controversies in past seasons, he still entertains crowds with his dunk highlights and his remarkable playmaking ability.

However, recent events saw him get him in trouble with his team. After criticizing his coaching staff following the Grizzlies' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, he got a one-game suspension for his conduct being detrimental to the team.

Cousins gave his thoughts on Morant's situation with the Grizzlies, via the Run It Back podcast. He believes that a trade should take place, feeling that the connection between the two parties is broken with the many differences they have from one another.

“It's time to move on. This ship has sailed. The Grizzlies have made their decision on who they're siding with when they suspended Ja. … Militant coaching combined with modern basketball is a recipe for disaster,” Cousins said.

What lies ahead for Ja Morant, Grizzlies

It's clear to see that DeMarcus Cousins is on Ja Morant's side, seeing how the Grizzlies have been unable to maximize their potential with him as the star guard. And with these past occurrences, it could be the last straw between both parties.

Morant has struggled to adapt to the new system under head coach Tuomas Lisalo this season. Six games in, he is averaging 20.8 points, 6.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. He is shooting 40.6% from the field, including 15.6% from beyond the arc, and 97.1% from the free-throw line.

Morant served his one-game suspension in the Grizzlies' loss to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 2. With him back in the rotation, both parties will look to move on from recent events as soon as possible to build on their 3-4 start to the year.

The Grizzlies will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.