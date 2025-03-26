The Memphis Grizzlies took care of business Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center but not before a heated moment took place on the winning team's bench during a break in the contest.

While the Grizzlies were on a huddle, Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama appeared to get into a confrontation that led to the former shoving the latter to the bench. Aldama immediately got back up on his feet as the two seemingly continued to jaw at each other while the others on the team tried to pacify the situation.

It's unclear what caused the commotion, but it's probably because of something that happened on the court.

In any case, the Grizzlies had a walk in the park versus the Jazz in Salt Lake City. Memphis finally snapped a three-game losing skid by taking their frustrations out on Utah, with Bane and company coming away with a 140-103 victory. Bane led the Grizzlies with 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field to go with six assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 30 minutes. Aldama, on the other hand, produced nine points on 3-for-7 shooting with five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes of action.

As a team, Memphis had for most of the game against the Jazz. The Grizzlies dominated the possession battle, ending up with 20 more field-goal attempts than Utah while also shooting 53.1 percent from the floor to just 43.6 percent by the Jazz.

The Grizzlies hit 20 of their 45 attempts from behind the arc but also did plenty of damage inside. They scored 64 points in the shaded area, double the production of the Jazz in that space.

Memphis did all of that without the services of star point guard Ja Morant, who missed his fifth game in a row because of a hamstring injury.

The Grizzlies improved to 44-28 after that win over Utah. They are fourth in the Western Conference standings and just half a game behind the No. 3 Denver Nuggets.

Memphis, however, will have a tough assignment ahead, as the Grizzlies are scheduled to face the top seed in the West, the Oklahoma City Thinder on the road this coming Thursday.