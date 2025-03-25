The Memphis Grizzlies need to flip the script for the NBA regular-season stretch run, especially with Ja Morant (hamstring/shoulder) nursing multiple injuries. With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama still knocking off rust related to their respective stints on the sidelines, Taylor Jenkins has enough data to trust Desmond Bane with the keys to the offense. Generating drive and kick opportunities while protecting the ball and spacing the floor is the TCU alum's specialty, and Morant could use the extra space to surprise defenses with off-ball actions.

Desmond Bane is averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game (31.7 minutes) with a 22.6% Usage Rate. The TCU alum is shooting 48.6% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. Ja Morant is posting 22.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game (30 minutes) on 44.9% shooting (29.1% 3PA). The two-time All-Star's usage rate sits at 30.7% this season. Taylor Jenkins needs to find a way for the backcourt's burden to be shared more equitably.

Morant's cutting, slashing, and pick-and-roll diet should keep defenses guessing while cutting down on the on-ball hits. Either can push the ball and the stats back that up. They are practically tied in fast-break points (3.8 to 3.7) this season. However, Bane's 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame is better accustomed to being a bruising, table-setting bowling ball right now. His pull-up game (based on percentage of points from the midrange) is far better (9.3 to 6) as well.

The Grizzlies need everyone's offense to hit a high note as the NBA Playoffs loom, too. Morant (67.8% of field goals unassisted) is going alone far too oftenthough, or not finding help as everyone waits around for a highlight. The turnover percentages expose that flaw well (37.3% to 25.3%).

Fortunately, Bane's drive and kick game has been the perfect sauce to spread the love this season. He is almost 23 percentile points better than Morant as a pick-and-roll ball handler. The Grizzlies also has more efficient, successful shot creating possessions (48.9% to 46.4% EFG) and cut the turnovers almost in half (20.7 to 11.6).

Bane's drives end with a higher field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and pass percentage with far fewer mistakes. Morant has a better assist percentage (36.2%) than Bane (23.7%), but the former has a superior assist-to-turnover ratio (2.14 to 1.99). The turnover ratio (12.1 to 9.2), Effective Field Goal Percentage (56.5% to 49.4%), and True Shooting (60.1% to 56%) stats favor Bane as well. Even with a lower usage rate, Bane averages almost eight more passes per game.

That kind of chemistry-building ball sharing becoming contagious before the NBA Playoffs begin is a priority. Lineups with Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. but missing Ja Morant have been above average. The same applies when swapping Morant and Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies can do more than tread water while one All-Star gets a break as Bane runs the show. Adding Santi Aldama to the Bane-Jackson Jr. pairing leads to good things as well, so Morant does not need to rush back from injury.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (27.9% Usage Rate) leads the Grizzlies at 22.4 points per game, but those rebounding (5.7) and assists (2.1) stats are depressing the 27-year-old's All-NBA votes. The big man should focus more on clearing the boards, hitting those trailing three-pointers (36.5%), and grabbing those second-chance points in the paint.

There will be playmaking opportunities within the offense without acting as the primary ball handler early in the shot clock. Taking players off the dribble is not the best use of the 6-foot-11 Defensive Player of the Year candidate's energy or skill set.

Taylor Jenkins and the Grizzlies are running out of time to see what Desmond Bane can do as the primary ball handler for 25 minutes per game. With about 10% of the regular season remaining, it's hard to argue against letting the 26-year-old cook given what has been coming out of his drive and kick kitchen the past six months.