One of the biggest names expected to be moved before the upcoming trade deadline is Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler. The trade saga between the two sides has been drawn out for a couple of months now, with Butler being particular about which team he lands with. One team he's not interested in joining is the Memphis Grizzlies, which resulted in him getting called out by GG Jackson.

Several teams have shown interest in a deal for Butler, but he seems to have his heart set on joining the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies, in particular, are one team that have been told point-blank Butler is not interested in joining, resulting in Jackson calling Butler out, claiming his “bougie” lifestyle would not suit him well in Memphis.

“I feel like we all know the reason why here in Memphis we just walk outside and drive around for a little bit, no shade Memphis. Him coming from a city like Miami, just the lifestyle that Jimmy Butler lives. I don’t know, I don’t think it’s a really out there lifestyle, but I feel like he’s bougie,” Jackson said on “Run It Back.”

GG Jackson, Grizzlies not losing sleep over Jimmy Butler trade decision

Living in Miami and living in Memphis are certainly two different things, and Jackson doesn't believe that Butler's lifestyle would be suitable for Memphis. While the Grizzlies could certainly use a guy like Butler on their squad, if he doesn't want to join them, it doesn't seem like they are going to lose any sleep over his decision.

In the meantime, Jackson will be working on getting himself back into the swing of things after he missed the first three months of the season with a broken foot. In his eight games since returning to action, Jackson is averaging nine points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game on 38% shooting from the floor.