The currently-faltering Memphis Grizzlies have long prided themselves on developing young talent, and this season, third-year forward Santi Aldama is emerging as the organization's latest success story. Taylor Jenkins has repeatedly highlighted Aldama’s growth, emphasizing his expanded role as a versatile weapon off the bench. Jenkins even made a compelling case for the 23-year-old as a dark horse NBA Sixth Man of the Year award candidate.

Jenkins has lauded Aldama’s development throughout the 2023-24 campaign, attributing his leap to a blend of confidence and tactical fit.

“I've said it more or less throughout the season that (Santi Aldama) is playing with a great level of confidence and aggressiveness,” Jenkins stated. “His comfort and ability within our offensive system and just the movement and cutting kind of unlocks some of his playmaking. It gets him into those three point shots with a little bit more rhythm.”

Aldama’s defensive growth has been equally critical for the injury-ravaged Grizzlies. His length and mobility allow him to guard multiple positions, while his improved awareness has made him a reliable weak-side rim protector.

“(Aldama) is very malleable in coming off the bench. He can start, can finish games, play the four, play the three,” Jenkins explained. “I think we've learned just what he can accomplish out there with that aggressive mentality on both sides of the floor. We are always going to challenge him to do more.”

Aldama’s per-36-minute statistics underscore his impact: 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists on elite efficiency, including a 59% true shooting percentage (TS%) and a 39% clip from beyond the arc on approximately seven attempts per game. For a player averaging just 26 minutes per contest, these numbers reflect not just productivity but remarkable efficiency, positioning him as one of the league’s most potent reserves.

Jenkins is not surprised by the significant leap. Aldama's ability to elevate lineups—whether as a small-ball five, stretch four, or secondary playmaker—gives Memphis flexibility few teams can match. In fact, the Grizzlies have been grinning about Aldama's development for a while.

“It's been that mentality since the summer work,” Jenkins began. “and how (Aldama) started off this season.”

Historically, the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award favors high-volume microwave scorers. However, Aldama’s all-around contributions make him a unique candidate after averaging 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 2023-24. Aldama has become a linchpin of the Grizzlies' second unit, up to 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game on 48% shooting from the field.

Memphis is going to need that production more than ever now that Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) is out. Thankfully, Aldama has been up to the task every time Jenkins has needed the Spanish star in the starting lineup.