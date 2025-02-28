ESPN’s Stephen A Smith named Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant among his top five players who need to show up in this year’s NBA playoffs. After Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins disagreed with ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins’ hierarchy take about Memphis, Perkins’ colleague called out Morant with a playoff challenge.

Morant is at the top of Smith’s list of NBA players who must thrive in the postseason, per ESPN’s First Take.

“The Memphis Grizzlies have been quietly making noise all year long. But in the midst of all of this, when have we talked about Ja Morant? Forget his past troubles. We ain’t doing that to him. The past is the past; people make mistakes,” Smith said. “He’s moved on, he’s a model citizen; he’s doing what you’re supposed to do. But now, the Memphis Grizzlies are knocking on the door.”

For Stephen A Smith, Morant has a tremendous opportunity to prove his dominance in this year’s playoffs.

“The Memphis Grizzlies, top two seed in the Western Conference, once that brother returns, and he ain’t even having kind of year,” Smith added. “Come playoff time, this is Ja Morant’s chance to remind everybody of just who the hell he is.”

Morant has found his rhythm this month, averaging 22.3 points on 40.1% shooting, 7.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in February. After dealing with a lingering back injury, a sore shoulder, and a knee injury, Morant has played in only 36 regular-season games. However, the Grizzlies have thrived with or without him, with All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane taking on leadership. Still, Morant stays positive, which he’s had to work on.

The Grizzlies are not bothered by Morant’s resiliency, which has kept him positive throughout an injury-plagued season.

“[Taylor Jenkins] and the team stay on me about that, just continuing to keep a positive body language,” Morant said. “Obviously, that’s tough when you’re a competitor, so you’re at a disadvantage.”

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins disagrees with Kendrick Perkins

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins addressed Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane’s importance for his team but wouldn’t say Morant is at the top.

“I don’t look at it as a pecking order or hierarchy whatsoever. It’s knowing what gameplan a team is throwing at us and where someone can attack,” Jenkins said, per ClutchPoints. “I want all three of these guys to be unleashed early in the game.”

However, Morant is crucial to the Grizzlies’ success in terms of leading the offense.