The Memphis Grizzlies are dealing with Ja Morant rumors already but there is reason for optimism after being swept by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. A budding chemistry between rookie center Zach Edey and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. offers a foundation for the future. If nothing else was learned by the Grizzlies, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman has a promising supporting cast to build around as the team eyes a deeper postseason run next year.

Zach Edey, the 7-foot-4 former Purdue star and No. 9 overall draft pick, and Scotty Pippen Jr., a tenacious third-year guard, showcased flashes of synergy under Tuomas Iisalo. Their pick-and-roll execution and full-court pressure adjustments became a focal point of the game plan against Mark Daigneault's fine-tuned Thunder squad.

Internal confidence that the partnership is something that can grow into something capable of winning NBA Playoffs games is no secret, Edey told ClutchPoints.

“For sure, yeah,” Edey shared. “Every game we are building off of the last game. I'm trying to get better every game. Every game of the (Thunder series), every game of the regular season, I'm trying to get better and reach my ceiling.”

Edey’s role as a screen-setting, rim-protecting big man complemented Pippen Jr.’s relentless ball pressure and playmaking. The Grizzlies leaned heavily on full-court runs after mid-court screens to free up their half-court offense, a cardio-intensive scheme that tested Edey’s conditioning but opened opportunities for Pippen Jr.’s drives and kick-outs.

Despite his helpful contributions, Edey remained self-critical about his playoff performance. The rookie also learned why Iisalo needed him inching up the court.

“Just try to help my guys on the full-court pressure when (the defense) is picking up,” Edey replied. “Give them easier releases.”

As for an assessment of how he played during the NBA Playoffs.

“I could have been better,” Edey stated.

Pippen Jr., who emerged as a rotation mainstay after spending much of last season in the G League, expressed gratitude and ambition following the season-ending loss.

“I feel like I've been working for this my whole life,” Pippen Jr. said. “To finally get this platform and this opportunity, I'm trying to take the best advantage of it and just show I still belong. You know, last year I was in the G-League so this is really my first full NBA season. Definitely this is a dream come true. There's more to come, more to build on.”

While their playoff exit underscored areas for growth for the Grizzlies, the Zach Edey-Scotty Pippen Jr. connection provides a cornerstone for EVP Zach Kleiman’s vision. With Edey’s interior dominance and Pippen Jr.’s threatening hustle, Memphis has a versatile framework to pair with stars like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. For a franchise aiming to contend, the young supporting cast’s growth could be the key to unlocking a championship-caliber core.