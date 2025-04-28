The Memphis Grizzlies failed to figure out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s Oklahoma City Thunder without Ja Morant (hip) so Tuomas Iisalo's maiden 2025 NBA Playoff run unfortunately ended sooner than hoped. Yet, amid the first-round exit disappointment, an unlikely hero emerged as a foundational building block. The losses were tough, sure, but Scotty Pippen Jr.'s relentless energy, locker room presence, and on-court growth coalesced into two huge offensive explosions. The 24-year-old became a beloved figure around Beale Street in the process.

Pippen Jr. carved out a pivotal role in his first full season with the Grizzlies, earning a locker in the center of the team’s locker room. This is a symbolic nod to his status as a unifying force, another point guard across the way from Ja Morant's middle seat on the opposite wall. His teammates and coaches point to his work ethic, aggression, and infectious positivity as reasons why he’s become indispensable, even as the team fell short of its championship aspirations.

In Games 3 and 4 against the Thunder, Pippen Jr. sparked offensive surges that kept the Grizzlies competitive. He averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in the NBA Playoffs. Those performances in front of the home fans showcased a newfound confidence in his shot selection. The Grizzlies noticed a shift. Pippen Jr. averaged 29 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 47.1% from beyond the FedEx Forum's three-point arcs.

“I thought (Pippen Jr.) did a great job,” Desmond Bane told ClutchPoints. “Being aggressive in looking for his but also looking for others. It's a learning lesson and a growth experience for all of us, but I was happy with the aggression he played with.”

Jaren Jackson Jr., the team’s defensive anchor, echoed Bane’s praise to ClutchPoints.

“(Pippen Jr.) played well. He was hitting shots,” Jackson Jr. added. “He was huge in bringing up the ball, hitting threes, and managing the team as a point guard.”

Pippen Jr.’s emergence wasn’t just about stats. His ability to navigate full-court pressure and create opportunities for teammates like rookie center Zach Edey laid a foundation for future growth. Edey, the 7-foot-4 former Purdue star, sees their chemistry as a building block for success with the Grizzlies together.

“For sure, yeah,” Edey shared. “Every game we are building off the last game. I'm trying to get better every game. Every game of the (Thunder series), every game of the regular season, I'm trying to get better and reach my ceiling. Just try to help my guys on the full-court pressure when (the defense) is picking up. Give them easier releases.”

Interim Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo lauded Scotty Pippen Jr.’s consistency and development.

“I try not to carry too many expectations into games, especially with the shooting performances. Sometimes shots go in, sometimes they don't. The most important thing is you take good shots, and that's what (Pippen Jr.) did,” Tuomas Iisalo said. “He hit a bunch of those. He has been very consistent for us. His growth has been enormous. I think he can be very proud of the work he has put in.”

Off the court, Pippen Jr.’s locker room presence is a quiet but powerful force. His central locker is flanked by Brandon Clarke and Marvin Bagley III. Yuki Kawamura is one seat past Bagley III, a further reflection of Pippen Jr.'s role as a connector. Most around the team describe the Hall of Famer's son as a relentless optimist, quick to lift spirits after tough losses.

Pippen Jr. was more focused on what sparked the offensive explosions in Games 3 and 4 when talking with ClutchPoints. The NBA Playoffs stage was an opportunity to prove he more than belongs. After adjusting early, he found a groove and boosted his value exponentially.

“Just being comfortable. I knew where my shots were going to come from,” Pippen Jr. noted. “Playing in the first two games in Oklahoma City, I probably passed up a few shots that I should have taken. Then I started taking some bad ones, so it kind of messed up my head. I got back to being aggressive, being confident, and taking those shots early.”

The Grizzlies’ playoff disappointment stings, but Pippen Jr.’s rise offers hope. His ability to learn from early struggles, embrace aggression, and rally his teammates has cemented his place in Memphis’ future. As the team looks to 2026, Pippen Jr.’s growth on and off the court are a strong signal of brighter days ahead for this young group.

And if his teammates have their way, Scotty Pippen Jr.'s locker isn’t moving from the middle anytime soon either.