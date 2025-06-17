The 2024-25 season served as a wake-up call for the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite showing signs of consistency with a promising core, the team has been exposed in several areas: particularly depth, perimeter defense, shooting, and physicality. Now equipped with high-value draft capital (via Orlando) and a new coaching regime under Tuomas Iisalo, the Grizzlies are at a crossroads this offseason. The right blend of development, smart drafting in the 2025 NBA Draft, and strategic free-agent additions could quickly return them to contention, but only if they learn from the struggles that defined this past season. Therefore, with the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Memphis is well-positioned to address several of these needs:

The Grizzlies finished eighth in the Western Conference last year with a record of 48-34. However, the Grizzlies were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder in four straight games, finishing with a somewhat embarrassing first-round performance.

What went wrong for Grizzlies and how NBA Draft can fix it

The Grizzlies were hoping to become one of the contenders to reach the Western Conference Finals with the current core. However, a mix of injuries to Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, and Jaylen Wells resulted in an inefficient offense. Meanwhile, the lack of depth was exposed due to injury concerns of players who failed to create scoring opportunities when Morant was out.

"Toughest jersey I will ever wear. For sure." First look at Desmond Banes' Magic jersey 👀 (via @OrlandoMagic)

pic.twitter.com/jZ547VtHeY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

As Memphis looks to rebuild, especially after trading Desmond Bane to Orlando for multiple first-round picks, the team has several clear areas of concern that need to be addressed moving forward. Before the trade, the Grizzlies were projected to have around $6 million in cap space. After it, they're down to around $4.5 million.

Wing depth and 2-way protection

One name that stands out as a potential fit in the 2025 NBA Draft is Thomas Sorber, a 6'10”, 250-pound center out of Georgetown. Known for his interior presence and old-school physicality, Sorber brings a contrasting but complementary skill set to the Grizzlies’ evolving system, and he could be a valuable addition if Memphis is looking to reinforce its frontcourt with a reliable, two-way big man.

NEWS: Georgetown Center Thomas Sorber has received a green room invite to attend the NBA Draft with his family, a source told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zIagvs5ZvP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

One of Memphis’s biggest problems in the 2024-25 season was its lack of interior toughness. The Grizzlies struggled to control the glass and gave up far too many second-chance points. Thomas Sorber could instantly help fix that. He’s a natural rebounder with strong box-out fundamentals and a wide frame that absorbs contact well. He averaged over 2.2 blocks, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and rounded it off with 14.5 points in college, and is known for anchoring the paint without needing to chase blocks out of position.

Article Continues Below

If available at No. 16, Sorber would be a smart, stabilizing draft pick, one who could contribute from day one while growing into an essential frontcourt cog for Memphis's next playoff push. However, there might be tough competition to get his signature, as many lottery teams have Sorber on their radar.

Excellent offense and defense

Cedric Coward may not be from a Power 5 school, but his physical tools and defensive ceiling are drawing serious NBA attention. At 6’6” with an eye-popping 7’2” wingspan and a 38.5” vertical. Coward averaged sevem rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 17.7 points, shooting 55.7% FG. Coward profiles as the type of switchable, high-motor wing Memphis has lacked since Dillon Brooks’ departure. He’s capable of guarding multiple positions, thrives in transition, and plays with a defensive edge that fits well under new coach Tuomas Iisalo’s high-intensity system.

Washington State’s Cedric Coward’s official measurements from the NBA Draft Combine: 6’5 ¼" barefoot, 213 lbs with a 7’2 ¼" wingspan and 8’10” standing reach Pretty impressive measurements from the potential Duke recruit. pic.twitter.com/C51v9UTgkF — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Grizzlies were repeatedly exposed on the perimeter during their series against Oklahoma City, struggling to contain elite scoring wings. Coward’s ability to lock down opposing guards and wings could immediately address that issue. His offensive game is still developing, but his instincts, tools, and upside give Memphis a projectable 3-and-D asset with starting potential.

Memphis lacked reliable secondary ball-handling last season, especially when Ja Morant missed time. Egor Demin can run the second unit or play alongside Morant as a shooter and connector. He adds shooting consistency, stabilizes the offense, and fits seamlessly in a system that prioritizes spacing and ball movement.

Egor Demin has stayed in our lottery all season thanks to his outstanding feel for the game, unique positional size, and rich foundation to grow from at 19 years old. Shooting remains the swing skill. https://t.co/sqEj0G5hCG pic.twitter.com/cVIAGgxktM — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Think of him as a high-floor, low-risk pick who could become an excellent glue guy. Demin averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 41.2%. He is a good ball handler and can be lethal in front of the basket. Meanwhile, he also has the size and versatility to play on or off the ball, and can slide across different positions.