The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at FedEx Forum. Ja Morant is questionable on the team's injury report with right shoulder soreness.

Here's everything we know about Morant's injury and playing status vs. the Hawks.

Ja Morant injury status vs. Hawks

Morant missed Saturday's 130-128 loss to the San Antonio Spurs due to his shoulder ailment. The Grizzlies star has a history of issues with his right shoulder. He missed time due to a labral tear last season and was sidelined by an AC joint sprain earlier this year.

A questionable tag for Monday's matchup indicates he's experiencing discomfort, although he'll have a chance to suit up vs. the Hawks.

Morant has battled numerous injuries this season, appearing in 37 of 60 games. When available, he's struggled to replicate the production of past seasons, averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.9 turnovers per game on 43/29/84 shooting splits. Despite this, Jaren Jackson Jr.'s ascension as one of the NBA's top big men has propelled Memphis to a 38-22 record, good for fourth in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies have lost six of their last nine games following a 10-1 stretch in late January.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have lost five of their last six following a 4-1 stretch in early February. Atlanta sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings at 27-33, one game back of the Orlando Magic for eighth and 1.5 behind the Miami Heat for seventh. Quin Snyder's squad lost Jalen Johnson and Kobe Bufkin to shoulder surgeries in recent months.

Trae Young is probable against the Grizzlies due to right achilles tendanitis. The Hawks will be without Georges Niang (illness), Larry Nance Jr., (right medial femoral condyle fracture) and Vit Krejci (lumbar fracture).