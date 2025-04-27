On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies' 2025 season came to an unceremonious end with a home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of their playoff series. Ja Morant was forced to watch this one from the sidelines after taking a hard fall in Game 3, in which the Grizzlies blew a 29 point lead directly after Lu Dort undercut him.

Despite the fact that the Grizzlies lost Game 1 by 51 points, Morant is still confident that had he not gotten injured, Memphis could have made it a series, per Matt Infield of Action News 5.

“I’m scared to answer this because stuff I say goes viral,” said Morant, before stating, “I had them figured out.”

He also added that he believes the series would be 2-2 right now if he had never gotten hurt.

It's hard to argue that Memphis certainly looked like they had figured something out when they raced out to a 29-point lead in Game 3. However, things fell apart quickly once Morant got injured and the team was never able to find much of a rhythm offensively in Game 4.

A rough time for the Grizzlies

Just a few years ago, the Grizzlies appeared poised to be one of the NBA's bright up and coming teams, having taken the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the second round of the 2022 playoffs.

However, the Grizzlies have not been out of the first round in the three years since then, first being upset by the seventh-seed Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 playoffs, then having a season lost to injury in 2023-24, and now sifting through the rubble of a first round sweep at the hands of the Thunder.

While Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane are certainly talented pieces, the Grizzlies may have to explore trading one or more of those players this offseason, as it's possible that the group has hit its collective ceiling.

The Grizzlies will have some big decisions to make this summer to try to get themselves back on their old trajectory.