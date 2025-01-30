On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Houston Rockets in a nationally televised battle of two of the Western Conference's elite. The Grizzlies are looking to bounce back after a listless performance earlier this week against the New York Knicks on the road.

Ja Morant is on the injury report for this contest, listed as questionable for the Grizzlies with shoulder soreness. Morant had previously missed time this year due to a shoulder injury, as well as more games with various other ailments.

Meanwhile for the Rockets, star center Alperen Sengun is also listed as questionable with a left calf contusion apparently sustained during Houston's most recent game, a road win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Morant's production has been up and down this year, but it hasn't mattered all too much for a Grizzlies team that boasts one of the deepest rosters in the NBA and is currently sitting in third in the Western Conference at 31-16.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have been one of the NBA's surprise stories of the league this year, currently above the Grizzlies in the standings at second place in the Western Conference, having recently knocked off the reigning champion Boston Celtics on the road. Dillon Brooks hit ten threes in that contest, and he will surely be on the lookout to do more damage against his former squad the Grizzlies, against whom he hit a game-sealing jumper last season.

The fact that this game will take place on TNT is perhaps evidence that the NBA is finally looking to embrace some of the younger, better teams it has in its arsenal as opposed to still trying to wring everything it can out of its aging stars.

In any case, the Grizzlies and Rockets are set to tip things off at 9:30 PM ET from Memphis.