Skeptics of the Memphis Grizzlies sounded an alarm too soon going by a 120-118 win over Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns to start a four-game FedEx Forum homestand. The under fire Ja Morant demonstrated not just his scoring prowess but an uncanny ability to “manipulate” games and manufacture wins for his shorthanded squad. Taylor Jenkins could not be happier after their fourth one-possession win since the NBA All-Star break.

In fact, Jenkins was all praise for the point guard after the victory, emphasizing how the high-flying 25-year-old bends defenses seemingly at will.

“(Morant) just opens up everything and moves the defense a little bit more to allow space to get to where he is going,” Jenkins explained. “He is finding those windows to drive; finding his teammates in a lot different situations.”

An ability to read defenses, exploit mismatches, and create opportunities for teammates has kept Ja Morant's Grizzlies competitive, even against a Suns team boasting one of the league’s premier scorers. The All-Star's gravity warps the defense, creating windows that are exploited with an explosive yet surgical precision. Even when the passes don’t immediately lead to buckets, the ripple effect of his decision-making sets the stage for success later in possessions.

“Whether it's the pick-and-pop or guys on rolls. He is manipulating the game to get the ball to his teammates,” Jenkins stressed. “They may not always connect right then and there, but the progress he’s making and the adjustments are so great.”

This wasn’t just a game where Morant filled up the stat sheet—though he undoubtedly did that too. It was a masterclass in game management, a display of basketball IQ that goes beyond highlight-reel dunks and acrobatic finishes. Without Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies lose a defensive anchor and a key offensive contributor, yet Morant has found a way to compensate by dictating the flow.

“I thought (Morant) was phenomenal in his set-ups tonight. I mean, he knew they were going to be shrinking the court (yet) 12 assists,” Jenkins bragged. “There was even potential for more. We just played collectively great basketball in certain sequences. Obviously, we want more of that for sure.”

The Grizzlies can regroup from subpar early-game orchestration. Down the stretch, with the game hanging in the balance, Morant’s leadership is shining through lately. Jenkins admitted that the coaching staff has been refining their late-game strategies, but he’s also leaning heavily on Morant’s instincts.

“We’re spending a lot of time recently on our packages and directives at the end of the game,” added Jenkins. “I also have to lean on them, what they’re seeing and what they’re feeling…It’s rapidfire. We’re having to figure stuff out on the fly, but I’ve got so much trust in (Ja Morant and Desmond Bane).”

Without Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies could easily have faltered against the Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and New Orleans Pelicans. The two-time NBA All-Star's rim protection and versatility are irreplaceable, and Jackson Jr.'s absence leaves a gaping hole on both ends of the floor. Yet Morant has risen to the challenge, not just filling the offensive void but redefining how the team wins. As a result, Memphis is now riding a three-game winning streak.

Morant is manipulating games in a way that transcends traditional stat lines, bending opponents to his will and dragging his teammates along for the ride. As the Grizzlies navigate this stretch without their defensive stalwart, Morant’s brilliance offers a glimpse into his evolution as a superstar. He’s no longer just an electrifying athlete—he’s a chess master on the hardwood, moving pieces with intent and precision.

Kevin Durant's Suns learned that the hard way and if Ja Morant keeps this up, the rest of the NBA is just waiting for their turn.