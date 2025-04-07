Despite Ja Morant missing 31 contests this season, the Memphis Grizzlies (46-32) are somehow only two games out of third place in the Western Conference. They have stayed afloat in his absence, with Jaren Jackson Jr. taking a step forward as an offensive player. But the team needs the face of the franchise to be available from hereon out if it has any chance of making a deep playoffs run. Fans will be delighted to hear the latest update regarding his status.

Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo expects Morant to play in Tuesday night's road matchup versus the Charlotte Hornets (19-59), per Grind City Media's Michael Wallace. The star point guard missed Saturday's win over the Detroit Pistons due to food poisoning.

Following an active week that effectively encapsulated the highs and lows of the Morant experience– sunk buzzer-beater versus the Miami Heat, fined after ignoring NBA's warning about gun-finger celebration and then sidelined with an illness– the 25-year-old will try to lead Memphis to a strong regular season finish. The Grizzlies are 2-3 since stunningly firing head coach Taylor Jenkins and currently occupy eighth place in the standings. They might not climb back toward the top of the West, but avoiding the NBA Play-In Tournament is imperative.

Grizzlies practiced today in Memphis and now head to Charlotte, looking for 3rd straight win Coach Iisalo expects Ja back in lineup after he was a late scratch Saturday in Detroit with food poisoning.

Grizzlies must dial in for playoff push

If Memphis stumbles in its last four games against Charlotte, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks, its playoff hopes could come down to just two high-pressure showdowns. Ja Morant will try to buy his squad some more security. He has scored 25-plus points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field in each of his last three games. The former All-NBA Second-Team selection is leveling up at the perfect time.

He must stay on the court, though. When healthy, this battle-tested group is a fierce threat. Such a fact is easy to forget given all the non-performance questions surrounding Morant and the Grizzlies, but the focus should shift back to hoops during this desperate stretch. Memphis-Charlotte tips off Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in the Spectrum Center.