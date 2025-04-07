The busted-up Memphis Grizzlies are showing signs of a turnaround under new head coach Tuomas Iisalo. Ja Morant has embraced the villain role and is celebrating in the league's face like money does not matter. NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate Santi Aldama told ClutchPoints there is a real belief in the locker room that this team is poised for success before the NBA Playoffs begin.

“I feel like we definitely turned a corner,” Aldama stated. “We've just got to go attack (the NBA Playoffs), but like I said, we've found something.”

The 24-year-old has emerged as a key contributor for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals/blocks on 48.3% field goal shooting, including 36.5% from beyond the arc. Since Iisalo took over the helm, Aldama’s production has ticked up to 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals/blocks on 47.6% shooting (35.7% 3PA) over the past four games.

The shift in performance coincides with a renewed emphasis on rebounding, an area Aldama has prioritized under Iisalo’s guidance. Previously, under former coach Taylor Jenkins, Aldama averaged just 0.5 box outs per game. Now, he’s up to 1.7 box outs per game, displaying a noticeable increase in physicality and conviction on the boards.

“You've got to beat the best to be the best. That's where we want to get to,” Aldama asserted. “Basketball is a game of runs, and we've just got to stick to (the plan). I think we understand where we are missing stuff. We've just got to keep trusting each other and keep correcting the mistakes.”

So sure, the Grizzlies have undergone significant changes with Iisalo’s arrival. The Spanish star remains optimistic about the team’s trajectory.

“There have been a lot of changes, so obviously there is stuff we have to get used to,” admitted Aldama. “But as long as the trust and care factor is there, I think we will figure it out. We’ll be fine.”

Memphis, now viewed as a gritty upstart and not a contender in the Western Conference, appears to be adapting to Tuomas Iisalo’s system. With the playoffs looming, Santi Aldama, Ja Morant, and the rest of the Grizzlies are focused on fine-tuning their game. If their recent play is any indication, this squad may indeed be on the cusp of something special under their new head coach.