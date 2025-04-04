Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies were at the center of controversy and scrutiny going into Thursday night's road matchup versus the Miami Heat. That will probably not change heading into the weekend, but the star point guard made sure to give himself and the team plenty of positive headlines as well.
With the game tied in the closing seconds, Morant hit a step-back, buzzer-beating bucket to deliver the Grizzlies a 110-108 victory.