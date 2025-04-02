Tuomas Iisalo’s four-game debut as an NBA head coach is going down in the history books as the most difficult job-opening, mid-season slate in sports. Ja Morant's struggling to survive Memphis Grizzlies dropped their first two games under Iisalo, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers (134-127) and defending champion Boston Celtics (117-103) two nights later. The next two games are at home against the Stephen Curry's resurgent Golden State Warriors and a trip to South Beach to battle wits with Eric Spolestra's Miami Heat.

Yet, the first-time NBA head coach isn’t dwelling on the losses. Despite the 0-2 start, Iisalo praised the locker room's effort and cohesion, pointing to the performances of stars Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr., who are all healthy and logging season-high minutes. Morant averaged 24 points, 7.5 assists, and seven rebounds in 32.9 minutes per game, while Bane posted 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and three rebounds in 32.2 minutes. Jackson Jr. has contributed 22 points, 9.5 rebounds, and one assist in 30.6 minutes with Iisalo's Grizzlies (44-31).

Still, the Big Three's availability has not been enough for the Grizzlies to weather the storms associated with two of the league’s powerhouses. Tuomas Iisalo explained why there is no panic after the loss to Joe Mazzulla's Celtics.

“Everybody was kind of feeling each other out (against the Lakers), and I think that led a bit to the bad start,” Iisalo said, reflecting on the opener. “ (Against the Celtics), guys were locked in from the first moment. It’s hard to attribute (the loss versus Boston) to a one factor, but if I look at quarter scoring for the Celtics it's 25-41-26-25. We had some slip-ups in the second half of the second quarter. We started doing some things that we had not agreed to do and that caused some miscommunications, or we were maybe frustrated with not getting a foul call or something like that.”

The Celtics’ 41-point second quarter proved decisive, exposing defensive lapses that Iisalo attributed to breakdowns in execution. Yet, he remained encouraged by how the Grizzlies responded.

“Really great,” he said. “It’s just against this level of a team, like one of the best if not the best team in the league, it’s very hard to win if you don’t put 48 minutes of very high-level basketball on the defensive end. Other than that, I think we can be very satisfied with the effort and team play that the guys are showing. They are really playing for each other. Sharing the ball on both ends.”

Tuomas Iisalo, a Finnish coach who made his name in Europe before joining the Grizzlies, acknowledged the physical toll of facing elite opponents in quick succession.

“Maybe it is an energy question,” the new coach quipped. “Maybe it’s just like when you get a little bit tired, the mistakes start to come out. But we don’t have a lot of time to fix it.”

With a demanding schedule ahead, Tuomas Iisalo’s focus remains on process over results. For a coach stepping into the NBA spotlight against the Lakers’ LeBron James and the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Iisalo’s optimism suggests he is less concerned with the record and more focused on building a foundation around Ja Morant. It's been a tough start in the lead chair, but if the early returns are any indication, the Grizzlies’ new coach won’t be rattled regardless of opponent.