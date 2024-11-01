The Memphis Grizzlies have been making significant roster decisions to start the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Moves not made have to factor into EVP Zach Kleiman's job performance review as well. As first reported by The Daily Memphian's Drew Hill, the Grizzlies gave up the option on Jake LaRavia, declining the 22-year-old swingman's fourth-year rookie scale option before the October 31 midnight deadline.

The Grizzlies could cash in on Jake LaRavia before the NBA Trade Deadline. LaRavia's one-man fast-break offensive attack, dogged defense, and relentless rebounding will attract multiple suitors. The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole let LaRavia bark after delivering a double-double bite on the Bucks.

“I think one of my roles on this team is just bringing energy off the bench,” LaRavia said. “I just try to be a dog every time I'm on the court.”

Projecting LaRavia's market is becoming more difficult by the day with the recent performances. The Grizzlies could have kept him around for $5.16 million next season. Memphis might be able to bring him back for less but one good postseason run with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. could change some minds.

G.G. Jackson and Vince Williams were locked up for a fourth year last season but LaRavia is being allowed to test unrestricted free agency. It makes sense for Memphis though. Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart are ahead of LaRavia on the depth chart. Jaylen Wells is getting spot starts as a rookie. Santi Aldama is having a breakout season. The Grizzlies are getting Morant highlights even while the All-Star sits on the job. There are only so many minutes to go around.

The Grizzlies are paying LaRavia just over $3.3 million this season. He might not be worth $4.5 million to the Grizzlies next year. However, some rebuilding teams could reasonably offer LaRavia a three-year, $18 million deal with a team option on that third year. Most won't, but all it takes is one. Those agents have to earn the commission.

LaRavia's job over the next eight months is to make those negotiations easier, for his representative at least.

Taylor Jenkins, Grizzlies give Jake LaRavia room

Giving Jake LaRavia room to work is paying off for Ja Morant's Grizzlies. Head coach Taylor Jenkins talked up the key reserve hours before the front office declined to sign the Wake Forest alum to a new deal.

“We have been learning a lot about Jake over the last year or two,” Jenkins began. “And now, especially looking at the small sample size of games, (LaRavia) has been thrust in at the four at certain times just based off of our depth. I've been playing him at the three a little bit more in the last couple of games. We're doing things that allow him to play to his strengths with his size.”

Sizing up LaRavia's market might require an adjustment to the financial ceiling after a double-double against the Milwaukee Bucks. Filling the stat sheet with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 33 minutes in a 122-99 Halloween blowout of the Milwaukee Bucks was quite a statement. It also looked like a repeatable, consistently reliable contribution level.

Jenkins credited LaRavia's lungs and focus on finding the right spots to run to so Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have space to work.

“His offensive rebounding,” Jenkins noted. “I think he’s doing a great job running the floor, moving without the ball, and the shots will fall in time. He is a great floor spacer who can move without the ball. Defensively I think he’s doing a great job just being really disciplined going over (screens) when he should go over.”

Deception is a big part of LaRavia's game, and Jenkins knows what usually catches opponents off guard. Popping up in the right places requires both effort and intelligence. The combination can beat All-World stars to loose balls.

“(LaRavia's) foot speed and playing with physicality,” credited Jenkins. “His ability to win 50-50 balls for us at that three spot has been huge for us. We have the two bigs trying to clear out the paint. He is coming in, swarming for rebounds over (Giannis Antetokounpo) tonight.”