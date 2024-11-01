The Memphis Grizzlies got to clown Giannis Antetokounmpo before celebrating a 122-99 blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The FedEx Forum was in a frenzy from the opening tip thanks to a standout performance from Ja Morant. Memphis needed the momentum shift after Morant called out the Grizzlies for slipping in some key areas. Taylor Jenkins got to just enjoy the ride instead of worrying about those headaches on Halloween though.

Morant had a simple message for those now praising the individual numbers on the stat sheet.

“It was another game for me,” noted Morant. “The win was most important. That was my goal…I probably don't say it to (the media) but my teammates know. That was all that mattered. I plan on taking control of the game every time.”

Giannis Antetokoumpo produced a double-double (37 points, 11 rebounds) to pace the Bucks. However, Damian Lillard did not even hit a second shot (1-12, four points) from the field. Meanwhile, Morant had 21 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, and just a single turnover in 16 first-half minutes.

The 25-year-old Morant was a man on a mission from the opening tip. The All-Star stole the show early with 10 points, four assists, three rebounds, and a steal in the first nine minutes of the first quarter. Doc Rivers and the Bucks then threw in the towel midway through the third quarter.

Grizzlies get Bucks to submit

Ja Morant completing a triple-double in three quarters brought about a cascade of unfortunate events for the Bucks. Milwaukee's fans watching from afar as Giannis Antetokounpo air-balled a free throw midway through the third quarter. The Bucks all but gave up just six minutes after the halftime break.

Taylor Jenkins had to sing some praises from Morant in the post-game press conference.

“(Morant) was phenomenal tonight. I thought the mentality coming into the game, he set a tone,” Jenkins shared. “I thought his presence was felt from the very beginning (of the game). Offensively, the pace was a big factor tonight against the Bucks with their length and size defensively.”

“(Morant) got the triple-double in stellar fashion,” continued Jenkins. “Highlight plays, disciplined plays, this was an unbelievable performance by him after a difficult last two games. It could easily be dismissed with the injuries and all that stuff. Instead, he rose to the occasion. Ja set a tone and the rest of the group came along great.”

As for that highlight alley-oop to Zach Edey that Morant tossed while sitting on the floor?

“That’s definitely one I think should be on SportsCenter highlights tonight,” noted Jenkins.