Jaren Jackson has channeled another level of his game for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. On Sunday, he joined an exclusive franchise club with his performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 33 minutes of action, Jackson commanded the Grizzlies offense as the Bucks had trouble defending him. He finished with 37 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 12-of-26 from the field, including 7-of-13 from beyond the arc.

This stat line was significant. He became the third player in franchise history to record thirty 30-point games, according to StatMuse.

How Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies played vs. Bucks

Jaren Jackson's performance was crucial to the Memphis Grizzlies beating the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

The Bucks had a 99-93 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies outscored them 39-20 to come out with a 132-119 victory. Jackson scored 16 points in the last 12 minutes to lead the commendable rally.

Aside from Jackson, Santi Aldama made great contributions with 23 points and eight rebounds. Desmond Bane came next with 22 points and nine rebounds, while rookie Zach Edey provided a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

This negated Giannis Antetokounmpo's stat line of 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as well as Khris Middleton's 20 points. Damian Lillard had a rough shooting night, finishing with 15 points and nine assists on 4-of-15 shooting overall.

Jackson's display is proof that his second NBA All-Star selection as one of Memphis' best players is deserved. He is averaging 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game this season. He is shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, also rolling with a seven-game streak of scoring 20 or more points.

Memphis continues to exceed expectations after missing the playoffs last season. They boast a 33-16 record, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are six games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top seed.

The Grizzlies will prepare for their next matchup, hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.