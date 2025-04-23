Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are facing an uphill battle amid their first-round series in the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the heavily favored and No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. But that doesn't mean the Grizzlies can't have some highlights in the series.

Just take this play from Morant, who dished out a sweet behind-the-back bounce pass to a Jaren Jackson Jr. from behind the top of the 3-point line during Game 2 of the series.

Ja Morant goes behind-the-back for the Jaren Jackson Jr. triple 🔥pic.twitter.com/WJ38pnUUks — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Morant perfectly read the Thunder's defense during that sequence. After attracting an extra defender and noticing that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not switch to the Grizzlies big man, Morant drove a little deeper into the lane before whipping the ball to Jackson, who had enough space to get off the shot.

Jackson can hit shots like that from deep, as he hit 37.5 percent of his 5.3 attempts per game from the 3-point region during the 2024-25 NBA regular season. In addition, Jackson is a solid shooter off the catch. In fact, the former Michigan State Spartans star shot 39.5 percent off of catch-and-shoot 3s in the regular season.

“What a shot! Wow!” exclaimed a fan.

“That's some beautiful basketball! Ja's playmaking is incredible, and JJJ's three was clutch! Grizzlies are fighting back!” commented a social media user.

“He on fire!” said an X (formerly Twitter) user.

“That was a nasty slapshot for the field goal,” a fan shared.

One fan at least didn't seem too impressed by the play: “Ja’s regression has been incredibly disappointing. Trade him to the Heat and watch Spoelstra and Riley ship him into shape.”

It will take more than just plays like that, however, for the Grizzlies to overcome the challenge presented by the Thunder, who finished the regular season with the league's best record overall.

Nevertheless, the Grizzlies still have chances to at least get a win at the expense of this high-powered Oklahoma City squad.